ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 56-year-old Carl Arnold.
Arnold was last seen around 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at his apartment complex at 523 Cleveland Ave. SE near Ashton Browns Mill. He was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt with a dog on the front, white jogging pants and white shoes.
Arnold has been diagnosed with dementia. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.