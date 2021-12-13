ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are looking for a man in connection to an incident on Oct. 26 in the 400 block of University Avenue SW near McDaniel Street SW.
According to an incident report, a man told police that an unknown male pulled a gun and pointed it directly at him as if he was going to shoot him.
The man said that he began running away and pulled his own gun and fired at the unknown man. Unfortunately, he hit his own car.
Three shell casings were recovered from the scene. An orange bottle and a gun that the first man was holding were also recovered.
No injuries were reported, but police are still looking for the first man.
Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
