ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are asking for help identifying the individuals involved in an aggravated assault on Sept. 11.
The incident happened inside a store at 1617 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW.
Police officers responded to a person shot call at 11:45 p.m. and found a man who had been shot by another man.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW. The highlighted individuals are the ones sought by police.
He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The store clerk says there was no confrontation before the shooting. After the shooting, the two individuals were seen leaving in a white car.
Investigators working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You can call anonymously.
Any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
