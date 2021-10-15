ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police Department held a press conference Thursday about a double shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Oct. 9 on Sherbrooke Way near Meadowbridge Drive.
Police say they found two males who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died later at a local hospital.
The man who died at the hospital was able to speak with police before his death. He told police that the other person involved in the shooting was someone he had seen around the neighborhood, but did not know his name.
Atlanta PD is now looking to identify a teenager between the ages of 13 and 17. He was 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighed about 127 pounds.
Atlanta PD is asking anyone who may know who the teenager is to give them a call.
