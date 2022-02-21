ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department must now pay a Black, transgender woman $1.5 million because of a false arrest.
In October 2015, Ju'Zema Goldring says she was walking with two friends on Piedmont Road when two officers stopped and questioned the group.
PREVIOUS STORY: Transgender woman sues city of Atlanta over arrest
The officers then accused her of jaywalking and arrested her.
During the arrest, they found Goldring's stress ball in her purse, which officers claimed had cocaine inside of it.
Despite a test by the GBI coming back negative, she spent 6 months in jail.
Only after the GBI tested the substance a second time was she released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.