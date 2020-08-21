ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to an arrest of a man who shot someone at a gas station last month.
Police say the shooting happened on July 6 around 8:27 p.m. at the Citgo gas station at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Authorities say the woman was involved in a dispute with a man when he shot her in the leg. The victim was alert and breathing when police arrived. She was taken to the hospital soon after.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.