Atlanta Police need help identifying man in connection to several business robberies

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of robbing multiple businesses in Atlanta.
On February 8, officers were dispatched around 4:53 p.m. to the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr Drive after reports of a robbery.
The victim told officers that the suspect was wearing a dark blue Adidas track suit, black mask, black gloves and a black baseball cap entered the business.
During the incident, the armed suspect approached the register, and told the store manager to give him all of the money out of all the registers.
After getting the money, the suspect fled the location, police said.
Anyone with Information on the case can or the suspect can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
