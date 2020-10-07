ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a homicide case in southeast Atlanta.
On October 1, Atlanta Police were dispatched around 5:16 a.m. after reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Chiurazzi Bailey with a gunshot wound to the chest and back. Grady EMS services responded and pronounced Bailey deceased on the scene.
Police are searching for the vehicle, driver, and individual who exited the rear-passenger side as seen in surveillance footage. Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on the vehicle and the identities of the occupants call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, and/or call the Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.