ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman accused of abusing a small dog on Dec. 17.
The incident happened around 11:11 p.m. at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta.
A resident told officers that their Ring camera captured the small white dog, possibly a Maltese, and its owner in the apartment corridor. Police say the woman took off her tennis shoe and began to violently strike the dog several times.
Investigators interviewed several residents in the area but were unable to positively identify the woman.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.