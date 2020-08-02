ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police will no longer respond to car accidents where there are no injuries and all the cars are drivable.
According to the Department, the change comes as result of the coronavirus pandemic, so that the department can follow social distancing guidelines when able.
This change means that if you're involved in an accident, you should move out of traffic, exchange information with the other driver, take photos and contact insurance. Drivers should fill out the online SR-13 form to record their information.
CBS46 learned that if a driver does request police for a minor accident, an officer may respond and will hand out the SR-13 form.
The Department told CBS46 that if drivers have questions about insurance claims or legal procedures, they should speak to their insurance agent or an attorney for professional advice.
At this time there is no timeline for how long this change will be in effect.
