ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- August 3rd will mark once year since 33-year-old Rodrigo Castillo was killed on I-20.
Monday, his family walked into the Atlanta Police Headquarters and stood alongside Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields as she pleaded for someone with information on the murder to come forward.
“We are coming to the public today in a plea for your assistance,” Shields said to reporters. “We desperately want to solve this case. We know there is someone out there who knows what happened. We believe there is a witness. We believe that whoever did this has bragged about it,” Shields went on.
Castillo's mother, Enriqueta Lapexlira, deeply loved her son who she called Rodri.
“He was not only my only child, but also my best friend who provides me with joy and strength every day,” the grieving mother said. “I have spent all my life raising a good boy to be a good man, to be a good citizen, so I think that we don't deserve this,” Lapexlira told CBS46.
Castillo was last seen August 3, 2018 in downtown Decatur. He'd been on a date with a woman he met on a dating app. Police say the two left a Decatur bar around 11:30 p.m. At some point after midnight, Castillo, a business analyst and an alum of Emory University, was found shot to death inside his car on I-20 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“We’ve run up at every bend up to a wall,” Shields said about the investigation. “It’s different. It’s different to have no leads. It’s different to have someone where it’s completely random. This guy is a stellar fellow. The sort of person we would all want to know and be friends with.”
Today, police say the unidentified woman on the dating app is not a suspect and investigators say they've gotten no leads or possible motives.
“The investigators have explored the dating app at length,” Shields said to CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “There is nothing to indicate that he had stepped on anyone's toes or that there was any sort of conflict that arose from that. I mean, really it was really a dead end,” she said.
The Atlanta Police Department’s Crime Stoppers and the APD Foundation have helped purchase a billboard near McDaniel Street in Atlanta highlighting Castillo’s murder. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help close this case and offer justice for his family.
“Sometimes when my cell phone rings I think it is my son and then I remember that he is not here,” his mother said. She expressed the pain of having her son’s life cut short telling reporters that both her parents are alive and her son is not. She says someone cut off 60 years of Castillo’s life. She says he had so many plans for his future. “Probably if I know who did it, why he did it, I'd feel better.”
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
