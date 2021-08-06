ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police officer Khuong Thai continues to recover after he was shot multiple times in an ambush at a Midtown apartment in June.
On June 30, two APD officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Solace on Peachtree Apartments. The officers immediately faced gunfire as the elevator door opened on the 8th floor of the building.
That is where both Officer Thai and the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles, were shot. Humbles died as a result of his injuries.
Thai has been at home recovering after spending several days in the hospital following the shooting. During that time, according to APD, Thai's entire unit has visited his house to check on him and show support. Thai is said to be steadily recovering from his injuries.
Officer Thai was presented with a $1,000 check of support from the Golden Shield Foundation, and his brothers and sisters in blue have presented him with plaques and other items of support.
"His spirit and attitude are inspiring," APD posted on Facebook and Instagram Friday. " He is truly our hero!"
