ATLANTA (CBS46) — A police officer with the Atlanta Police Department is speaking out about his experience after he was hit by a drunk driver.
The officer was trying to help a woman in a stalled car when another driver rammed into his cruiser.
On Tuesday, he gave an update about his condition from his precinct in southwest Atlanta.
Officer Duc Vo is recovering from a number of injuries to his leg, arm and shoulder.
It happened near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Interstate 20. Body cam shows him checking on the driver and then just moments later, his patrol car was hit.
Officer Vu says that what happened to him is a reminder to not drink and drive and to move over when you see emergency vehicles on the road.
The driver of the stalled car was not injured. The alleged drunk driver who hit Vo's car was charged with a DUI and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.