An Atlanta police officer and a MARTA bus driver are recovering after a serious vehicle accident.
The crash happened Sunday night just after 11:30 on Langhorn Street, near Lucile Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police said preliminary information indicated the MARTA bus had the green light, and the police officer crashed into the MARTA bus with his lights and sirens activated. A police spokesperson said the officer was not responding to a call, and investigators are not sure why the officer was driving with his lights and sirens activated.
"They (police) asked if anyone had a knife or a saw or anything to try to get the officer out as quickly as possible," said witness Jessica McGuire. "I ran back to the house to try to grab something and by the time I got back the fire engines were already here."
The officer suffered a concussion and facial injuries, and the MARTA driver complained of leg injuries according to Atlanta police.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the MARTA bus, police said.
