ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are trying to sort out what happened leading up to a crash involving a police car and MARTA bus in Southwest Atlanta.
It appears the officer could be at fault for turning on his lights and siren moments before the accident.
The impact so loud Jessica McGuire knew it when she heard it.
“So, I came outside on my front porch and I saw a cop car that was smashed into the telephone pole and I came over to see if there’s anything I could do,” McGuire said. “I’ve seen a lot of accidents at this intersection, a lot of accidents. It is a pretty regular thing.”
She saw the aftermath of a terrible crash involving a MARTA bus and Atlanta Police car.
“I didn’t really see the officer because the side air bags were up. Every air bag in the car was deployed,” McGuire said.
The initial investigation determined that the bus driver was traveling east on Lucile Avenue and passing through a green light at Langhorn Street when the officer headed north blew through the light and collided with the bus.
“It is not known where he was headed. He was not responding to a call by our accounts, no,” Bruce said.
CBS46 obtained exclusive cell phone video which shows that the officer had his lights and siren at the time of the crash.
“At this time, we cannot find any indications that he was going to a call,” Bruce said.
“This is a notoriously dangerous intersection that in the neighborhood we have tried over and over again to get the city to pay attention too,” McGuire said.
Atlanta Police continue their investigation tonight and have not yet released the officer's name. We do know he suffered a concussion and is in stable condition. Also, the bus driver and lone passenger on board were treated and released from the hospital after sustaining minor leg injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.