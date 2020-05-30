ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After clearing out the majority of protestors downtown late Saturday night, an Atlanta Police Department Motors Officer was struck by what appeared to be a, ATV.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive.
The officer is in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after sustaining significant injuries. The rider of the ATV sustained minor injuries, and is also being treated at Grady after having been taken into custody.
The collision is still under investigation. CBS46 will provide more details on this developing story as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.