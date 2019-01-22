ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said Tuesday that one of it's officers was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Middleton Road.
Atlanta Police said the officer involved was not injured, but did say the officer was serving as part of a federal task force.
Police said that the FBI would be taking over releasing any further information about the case.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they develop.
