ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta Police Department officer badly damaged his patrol vehicle late last night to save a driver whose vehicle had driven off of a bridge near Marietta Road and Thomas Street in northwest Atlanta.
APD says Officer Jimmy Cenescar was dispatched to the "accident" around 1 a.m. Oct. 21. Upon arrival, he was flagged down by a witness who told him that a car had fallen about 50 feet from a bridge.
Cenescar knew that there were railroad tracks below the bridge and was concerned that the car was on the tracks.
He requested permission from a supervisor to use his patrol vehicle to breach the gate.
WATCH AN INTERVIEW WITH THE POLICE OFFICER
On 10/21/21, at around 1 AM, Zone 1 Ofc. Jimmy Cenescar was dispatched to an accident on Marietta Rd & Thomas St in NW Atlanta. As Ofc. Cenescar arrived at the scene, he was flagged down by a witness who advised the vehicle had driven off the bridge & landed approx. 50 ft. below. pic.twitter.com/2ooqChLYNp— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) October 22, 2021
It took three tries, but Cenescar was eventually able to break through the gate and help the driver.
The officer describes the incident as "intense" and "chaotic" and said he could hear women yelling for help.
The driver was transported to a local hospital and is stable.
The gate caused extensive damage to Officer Cenescar's patrol vehicle but he knew it was the fastest way to access the other vehicle and assist anyone who was injured.
APD says they are proud of the police officer's efforts.
