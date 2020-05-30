ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta motors officer is recovering in Grady's intensive care unit after being struck by a man riding an ATV Saturday evening.
After clearing out the majority of protesters downtown, officer Maximilian Brewer was struck by an ATV at the intersection of Marietta and Spring streets.
Brewer had been stationed at that intersection to block traffic from continuing on Marietta Street, into the area where protesters were present. The officer was on foot, near his motorcycle at the time of the collision.
Brewer sustained significant injuries to his legs and was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition Saturday night by a Georgia National Guard medical unit.
The ATV rider, later identified as 42-year-old Avery Goggans, was taken into custody on scene and was transported to Grady for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and several other traffic charges.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.