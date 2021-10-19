Atlanta police officer recovering after being hit by car on highway

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Police officer is considering himself lucky to be alive after he was hit by a car while responding to a 4-vehicle crash on the Northbound Connector of I-75 and 17th Street.
“It hit me so quick it gave me a flashback of when I played college football,” said Officer Steven Randerson. “Somebody crack-backing me or something to that extent.”
#ShockingVideo This APD Officer was hit by a car while responding to a crash on I-75. #BodyCamera captured the whole thing. He survived but has a long road of recovery ahead. His story on @cbs46 at 11 @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/1AAHouU0uT— Allen Devlin (@DevlinCBS46) October 20, 2021
According to Randerson and Atlanta Police, Randerson responded to the accident around 7:15am on Oct. 6. Randerson began to investigate the incident and take witness accounts from each driver involved. A little over an hour after he first arrived, Randerson was outside his marked police vehicle when another vehicle traveling on I-75 hit him in the back on the left shoulder of the highway.
“I had walked towards the back of my vehicle just to kind of take a picture of where the accident kind of transpired at to kind of confirm with my supervisor,” said Randerson. “Once I took the picture and turned back around, next thing I know I’m hit by a vehicle.”
Randerson was sent 6 feet into the air and slammed into the concrete below, remaining conscious throughout the ordeal but was in a great deal of pain.
“I really don’t remember my head hitting the windshield but I was advised that my head hit the windshield,” said Randerson. “I know I was propelled forward and then I just remember hitting the ground and kind of screaming in agony trying to get some help.”
Randerson was rushed to the hospital where he was told he was in bad shape but would survive. He sustained extensive bruising across his legs, back and shoulder. His head, which took much of the initial impact, continued to bleed.
“I was beat up pretty badly. I even had bruises on my hip, on my buttocks area because I literally, my back I was facing the opposite direction when I was hit,” said Randerson.
Right now, Randerson is in stable condition and is scheduling meetings with specialist and still has a long road of recovery ahead; the extent of his injuries have not yet been fully determined.
Randerson says that Atlanta motorist should always be cognizant of their surroundings when driving and move over a lane when you come upon flashing blue lights or any first responders assisting on the side of the road.
According to Atlanta Police, the driver who struck Randerson stayed on scene and cooperated with law enforcement, and traffic charges are pending.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Officer Randerson to help pay for a rising cost of medical bills. You can view and donate to the fund by clicking this link here.
