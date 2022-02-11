ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an Atlanta police officer. Police said an officer shot a woman armed with two knives after she allegedly stabbed two people.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta. According to the GBI, the woman walked into the Greyhound bus station, approached the counter, and stabbed a man and woman. The victims were able to run away.
Officers were called to the scene to respond to a fight with a weapon.
A responding officer saw a woman outside the bus station holding two knives and immediately directed her to drop the weapons. Police said she would not listen to commands to drop the knives and as she got closer, an officer shot and wounded her.
"We never want to have to use force but when we have those situations to where we’re placed in those unfortunate situations, we do the best we can to resolve them," said APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.
The woman, along with the two people who were stabbed, were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They are stable, but their conditions are unknown. No Greyhound employees were injured.
The officer was not injured.
This is the 12th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate so far in 2022 and the fourth in the state this week.
Greyhound released the following statement:
"We are devastated by the events that occurred yesterday evening at our Atlanta station as the safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are working closely with local authorities as they continue to investigate last night’s incident."
