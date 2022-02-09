ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department provided an update on the officer who was shot 6 times on Monday during an encounter in the 2300 block of Old Hapeville Road.
The police department thanked everyone for their support and said Officer David Rodgers is still in the hospital and has a long recovery ahead.
Rodgers was part of a team attempting to arrest a known gang member, 22-year-old Christian Eppinger, who was an armed robbery suspect.
During the arrest, Eppinger pulled out a gun and fired at the officers. Rodgers was struck multiple times.
Rodgers was immediately transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
Other police officers tracked down Eppinger and were able to take him into custody.
Members of the Atlanta Police Department's Gang Unit has started a GoFundMe on behalf of the injured officer.
Eppinger was denied bond by a judge on Tuesday.
NOTE: The Atlanta Police Department is not the organizer of the GoFundMe page and CBS46 does not vet any fundraisers.
