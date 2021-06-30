ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta Police officer has been shot in the 700 block of Peachtree Street in Midtown, according to Atlanta Police.
APD tells CBS46 that the officer was shot in the face by a suspect, but his condition is unknown at this time.
CBS46 has obtained exclusive video of the officer who was shot arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The suspect was shot in the chest, according to police, but their condition is unknown as well.
Chopper 46 shows multiple SWAT Team members going into the Solace on Peachtree Apartments located at 710 Peachtree St. NW.
Residents have been evacuated from the building.
Other details are very limited at this time. CBS46 has a team on the scene now and will have more information throughout the afternoon.
This is a breaking story and we will continue to update it as more becomes available.
