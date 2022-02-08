ATLANTA (CBS46) — The police officer who was injured during a shooting on Feb. 7 on Old Hapeville Road SW in southwest Atlanta has been identified as David Rodgers.
Rodgers was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently stable and recovering in the hospital.
According to Atlanta Police Department, officers were attempting to apprehend 22-year-old Christian Eppinger, who is a known gang member, when there was scuffle and Eppinger pulled out a gun and shot the officer six times.
Eppinger was arrested after a short foot chase. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
During the virtual court appearance, which was presided over by Magistrate Judge Rashida Oliver, the 22-year-old showed no emotion.
Eppinger's public defender asked for bond, saying Eppinger lived with his mother and siblings and is a soon-to-be father. The public defender claimed that Eppinger does not have a criminal history as an adult.
The district attorney argued that Eppinger's criminal history as a juvenile dates back nearly a decade and stems from his involvement in the Young Slime Life street gang.
The officers were attempting to arrest Eppinger in connection to an armed robbery last October.
Bullets struck Rodgers, who has been with the police force for 11 years, in the right shoulder, knee and back of the head.
The judge denied bond for Eppinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.