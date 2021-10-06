ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta Police Department officer was struck by a passing vehicle this morning around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 75 northbound near 17th Street NW.
Sgt. John Chafee says the officer was responding to a crash and was outside of his vehicle when he was struck.
The officer was sent to the hospital with injuries to his head, arm and leg. The officer was alert and conscious when he was transported to the hospital.
The driver remained on the scene and traffic charges are pending.
The Atlanta PD would like to remind drivers they are required by law to move over when they see an emergency vehicle with lights activated on the side of the road.
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.