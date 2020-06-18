ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Every Atlanta Police officer will receive a $500 bonus on Thursday.
The bonus will not be funded by the city of Atlanta, but rather the Atlanta Police Foundation.
The foundation has so far raised over $2 million to assist officers, and intends to purchase 20 new squad cars to replace any that have been destroyed during recent protests.
Full statement from #AtlantaPoliceFoundation on tmore than $2 million in funding that was raised to help #APD officers. From each officer receiving a $500 bonus, hot meals provided to officers working 12-hr shifts & repairing/replacing destroyed patrol cars from #protests @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/j7XP4YgL0e— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) June 18, 2020
