ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Every Atlanta Police officer will receive a $500 bonus on Thursday. 

The bonus will not be funded by the city of Atlanta, but rather the Atlanta Police Foundation.

The foundation has so far raised over $2 million to assist officers, and intends to purchase 20 new squad cars to replace any that have been destroyed during recent protests.  

