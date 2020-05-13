Atlanta, GA. (CBS46) - A new app is providing Atlanta police experiencing any coronavirus symptoms with immediate access to doctors.
The Sharecare Virtual Care app allows officers to be screened and connected with an ER doctor or scheduled for in-person appointments if necessary.
Since the app rolled out two weeks ago, officers have been using it on a daily basis, said Dave Wilkinson, president of the Atlanta Police Foundation.
"For an Atlanta police officer to be able to pick up the phone using this app and really talk directly to a medical professional and an ER doctor again is a real game changer," he said.
The foundation has collaborated with Sharecare to provide the app to the Atlanta Police Department.
Wilkinson said the department hasn't been severely impacted by the virus, so far only 14 officers have contracted COVID-19.
He credits police Chief Erika Shields and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms with having a protocol in place early.
Now Sharecare is adding to this, by providing immediate access to care, he said.
Officers complete a screener to assess their symptoms, and then are connected to a care coordinator who can arrange a consultation with an ER doctor or an in-person appointment.
"These officers are really taking a physical toll to be out on the streets obviously risking their life everyday and risking their families lives to this virus," said Wilkinson. "This is really all about keeping them on the street, keeping them safe, keeping them healthy so they can do the hard work of keeping the citizens of the city of Atlanta safe."
The foundation has also raised more than $1 million with the help of the city's small business community to purchase masks, gloves, and sanitizer to keep officers safe, and provide sanitizing to the patrol cars and precincts weekly.
