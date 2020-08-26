ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wednesday morning cleaning crews pressure washed the side of the Zone 5 Atlanta Police precinct after it was vandalized during a violent protest Tuesday night.

The protest was scheduled in an effort to support Jacob Blake, the man in Wisconsin who was shot several times in the back by police.

The event began at 8 p.m. in Woodruff Park, downtown Atlanta -- one block from the precinct. When police showed up at the beginning of the protest, they say they were met with hostility.

Deputy Chief Celeste Murphy says officers were attacked with fireworks, rocks, frozen water bottles and one officer was sprayed with mace.

"Immediately we tried to search for who was the leader of the group and reach out to them, and try to see what their purpose was," Murphy said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "The organizer was not welcoming at all and immediately we realized that their intentions were to be destructive," Murphy explained.

CBS46 reached out to a group that promotes protests in Atlanta seeking a response from the organizer of the Tuesday protest. No one responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, Governor Kemp renewed an executive order through September 21st, which will allow him to bring in Georgia National Guard troops if protests turn violent. Troops will be authorized to apprehend and arrest people while responding to emergencies.

"It’s a collaborative effort with all of the agencies in this area, and we welcome the help," Murphy said. "I think we work well together, and that's why I think we were able to come to a quick resolution last night."

Atlanta Police arrested eight people with charges ranging from disorderly conduct, obstruction, and pedestrians in the roadway.

No officers were seriously injured.