Shocking video shows the moment Rapper King Von is shot and killed outside a night club early November 6.
It’s been an all too familiar scene this year in Atlanta.
“We are seeing a 5 percent increase in violent crimes with homicides and aggravated assaults being the driving factors,” said Rodney Bryant, Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief.
As far as homicides in the city, Zone 5, which covers the heart of the city, has seen the most significant increase this year. Overall since the pandemic started homicides are up 57 percent.
Presenting to the city council on year to date crime figures, Chief Bryant made special mention of troubled night spots in the city including Déjà vu Sports Bar.
“This is a location where we’ve had a number of incidents,” said Chief Bryant. The latest the morning of November 11 where two people were shot leaving one dead.
Street racing got its own section, the chief reporting since the crackdown began at the end of September with over 800 citations have been handed out.
Overall since the start of the year Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, has been the spot where officers have handed out the most citations.
For a while now both authorities and communities have been complaining about the lack of laws there for authorities to enforce on street racers.
Police say some of the laws that are in place, such as excessive exhaust noise, as much as they’d like to enforce them, they aren’t enforceable.
“In that legislation it requires us to listen and hear the sound from a specific distance I want to say it’s 300 feet, additionally requires us to do a physical evaluation to ensure that it has been altered, the officers we are having on the street just don’t have the ability to get up under a vehicle,” said Chief Bryant.
City council members have asked police to look into how many repeat offenders have been cited for street racing related offenses.
Chief Bryant was also quizzed on which areas did the street racers cited live, he said mainly in the city, only a few from outlying areas.
