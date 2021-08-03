ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released several new photos of people they say were in or around Piedmont Park on the night Katie Janness was murdered.

Police say the people in the images are not considered suspects, and APD hopes they are willing to come forward to share anything they may know about what happened that night.

If anyone was in the area around the time of the murder, or if anyone knows someone in these photos, we ask that they contact Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators or Crime Stoppers.

The photos were released while Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Rodney Bryant were holding a press conference to update the community on the murder.

While the press conference was meant to be focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and what the city was calling a "Covid Crime Wave," both the mayor and the chief admitted the murder of Katie Janness did not fit the description of violence seen in the city over the last year.

