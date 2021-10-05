ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released information about violent crimes in city parks.
The information was presented during a recent meeting of the Atlanta City Council.
According to the figures released, Piedmont Park has had the most crime, including 11 violent crimes and 142 property crimes.
The most recent high-profile violent crime at Piedmont Park involved the brutal stabbing of 40-year-old Katherine Janness. Her attacker still has not been caught.
Piedmont was followed by Freedom Park on Moreland Avenue with 5 violent crimes and 66 property crimes; Chastain Memorial Park in northern Atlanta with 59 property crimes; and the Historic Fourth Ward Park, just south of Ponce City Market, with 7 violent crimes and 45 property crimes.
The figures provided to city council include combined number of crimes between 2018 and 2021.
Atlanta PD also said that 102 of the property crimes at Piedmont were thefts from vehicles. They also said that given the size and popularity of the park, they are not surprised.
In 2018, there were 330 crimes at city parks. That number was slightly down to 301 in 2019 and back up to 335 in 2020. So far this year, there have been 165 crimes in city parks.
