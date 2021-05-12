ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A search is underway for two men suspected of carjacking a person in southwest Atlanta Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on the 3000 block of 3620 Campbellton Road around 1:07 p.m.
When Atlanta police arrived to the scene, they found the victim who told them that his vehicle was taken by two armed men. The victim was not reported injured during the carjacking.
After further investigation, it was determined that the victim left his vehicle running and unattended when the two suspects approached him. Officers said that when the man attempted to confront both suspects from taking his vehicle, one of them pointed a firearm at him. The pair then fled the scene with the victim's vehicle.
Two days later, officers located and recovered the victim’s vehicle; however, the two suspects remain outstanding at this time as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information may contact the Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
