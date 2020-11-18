Atlanta police remind shoppers to be safe ahead of holiday season

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Atlanta police are still expecting shopping crowds this holiday season.
Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant said on a meeting call Wednesday morning that the department will deploy their holiday plan next week
"Even though we are in COVID, we anticipate that there will still be a surge of individuals going to shopping plazas," he said.
During a time when the department is responding to more car thefts and people breaking into cars, their plan comes with safety advice for shoppers.
"It is important that people pay more attention to how they're securing their vehicles," Bryant said.
Shoppers in Buckhead told CBS46 they're ready to start their shopping and will be doing so with safety in mind.
"Don't take a purse, if you have a little wristlet keep it close to you," one shopper said. "Try not to have anything in your car that's expensive."
