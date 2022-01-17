ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. on the west side.
Officers responded to a person shot call around 3:19 p.m. Jan.. 17. Upon arrival, they found a male who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Investigators are still trying to determine the reason behind the shooting. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
