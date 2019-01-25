Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A warning from metro Atlanta police. Valets are being targeted and that means your cars could get stolen.
Atlanta police met with 40 hotels and businesses to tackle this issue.
Josh Garet owns G5 Parking Solutions, providing valet service to 20 well-known businesses including Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead and STK in Midtown.
“We want to make sure that there is a comfort level for that customer going in the restaurant that they know that at the best of our ability that the car is returning in the same manner that they returned the vehicle to us,” says Garet.
Some drivers aren’t getting their cars back at all. Police say just this year, there have been half a dozen cases where criminals targeted valets, taking keys and stealing cars.
Police say in one instance, the valets had left the stand for 5 to 10 minutes.
Garet’s protocal includes locking the car and then locking up the keys.
