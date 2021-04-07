FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cody Ray Simmons. He is wanted concerning an October 8th, 2020 shooting that left one person dead.
Atlanta Police responded to 1955 Compton Dr. SE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Homicide investigators took lead on the investigation and were able to establish probable cause linking Cody Ray Simmons and Ted Griffin to the shooting. On October 30th, felony murder and armed robbery warrants were obtained for their arrest. Mr. Griffin was apprehended just a few days later, but Mr. Simmons remains outstanding.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
