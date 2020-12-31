The Atlanta Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed one person on New Year's Eve.
Around 12:45 a.m. officers were dispatched after reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle near Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a deceased man lying on the roadway.
A witness told officers that the victim had been running across Piedmont Road outside of the crosswalk when a vehicle traveling on Piedmont Road struck the victim.
Police say the vehicle did not stay at the scene.
The identity of the victim is not known at this time and no suspect information is available, officials told CBS46 News. This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as new details become available.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the person driving is encouraged to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 404-327-1391 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.