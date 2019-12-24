ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta family is desperately holding out hope that their missing loved one will be returned to them safe and sound.
Atlanta Police say Timothy Oke has not been seen or heard from since December 20 around 7 p.m. His last known address is an apartment on Wadley Street NW.
The 65-year-old man was last known to have on blue trousers, navy blue windbreaker, blue sneakers and a black turtleneck.
Anyone with information of Mr. Oke's whereabouts is asked to contact police.
