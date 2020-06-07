ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police is looking for a man wanted for rape.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The victim was leaving an apartment complex on Juniper Street when she was accosted by the man.
Police say he pulled her out of her vehicle, put his hand in his pocket as if he had a firearm and threatened to kill her if she didn't comply. He then led her to a vacant apartment in the complex that was unlocked because it was under renovation and raped her.
"She's a true victim of a terrible, awful crime and we're here to provide justice," Lieutenant Jeff Baxter said during a press conference.
Police say the man is around six feet tall and between 25 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimstoppersatlanta.org or text the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to identify yourself to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
