ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver they say committed a hit-and-run.
According to a press release, officers responded to a hit-and-run call on March 15 near West Avenue and West Circle. The accident happened just before 10 a.m.
Police wrote the driver “failed to stop at a stop-sign and hit a bicyclist who was in the crosswalk at the intersection. The vehicle then fled after hitting the bicyclist.”
There’s no word on the bicyclist’s condition.
Police reported the alleged hit and run vehicle was a gold SUV, possibly a 2007-2014 Ford Edge or Lincoln MKX.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404)577-TIPS (8477).
