ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are searching for a man who exposed and fondled himself in front of a woman at a MARTA bus stop.
The victim was waiting to catch the bus at the intersection of King Smith Road and Hutchens Road at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, when she looked over and saw a man pulling his black sedan up to her.
“He's driving slowly towards me, and that's when my radar really goes up,” said the victim, who lives in Atlanta and asked to remain anonymous. “I look in the car, his whole pants are pulled down.”
With his pants down, the victim says the driver exposes himself, and then begins fondling himself right in front of her.
“He wasn’t ashamed. I began to curse and scream at him. The more I cursed and screamed, it just excited him even more,” said the victim.
She says she kept screaming for help but he wouldn’t stop until she whipped out her phone and snapped a photo of the black sedan he was driving. That’s when he fled.
“I feel like he possibly had been already riding around looking for someone, and I was standing here alone, by myself, and he took advantage of that,” she said.
Even after going to Atlanta police to file a report, she says she’s still too traumatized and afraid to be identified.
“Had he gotten out and attacked me, I was helpless,” said the victim.
With several schools nearby this residential neighborhood, the victim is terrified this can happen to someone else if the man isn’t caught.
“If there's other women that he's done this to, they should come forward because I got a great look at him. And I'm going to make sure he's not terrorizing anyone else in this neighborhood again,” she said. “I want him off of the streets.”
Atlanta police are still investigating and have not made any arrests.
Neighbors say they were shocked this happened in such a quiet area.
MARTA did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.