Atlanta police say a suspect connected to a convenience store robbery is still at large two weeks after the incident. The robbery took place Nov. 10 at Neighbor's Market on the 100 block of Joseph E Lowery Blvd.
Police say the store clerk was counting money from the register around 10:45 p.m. when two Black males entered the store. The store clerk said he recognized both suspects as individuals who stole from the store in the past.
A suspect wearing a black hoodie with a "4REALER" written on the front, and a Batman face mask came around the counter and grabbed the money sitting on the counter. The clerk said he noticed a handgun in the suspect's waistband.
Both males then fled the scene after getting into a white SUV with New York tags.
Police arrived on the scene shortly after the incident, and while canvassing the area located the SUV. Of the individuals who exited the vehicle, only one was detained by police on Harwell Street. The other suspect, seen wearing the Batman mask, fled towards the Ashby Marta Station.
