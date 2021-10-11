ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help locating two men accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him at gunpoint.
It happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 along 115 Whitefoord Avenue NE to a pedestrian
According to Atlanta police, a man wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and red pan and another man wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans approached the victim asking for a job. The victim told the two he did not need help. Shortly after, one of the men allegedly pointed a small silver gun at him, forcing him inside the back of his van.
The victim told police his wrist was tied with a banjo cord and his ankles with a red shirt. Both men who had ambushed him earlier, drove his van to a Kroger's parking lot at 91225 Caroline Street NE with the victim still inside the vehicle.
A police report details how the robbers asked him for his bank card and pin and proceeded to withdraw money out of his debit card at a nearby ATM.
The men then stole more of the victims bank cards, phone and power tools and instructed him to stay in the van and wait two min before coming out.
Surveillance cameras from a nearby home captured the initial exchange between the victim and the two men right until the point where all three drove away.
The release of a picture capturing the suspects using the ATM during the crime is pending approval of a subpoena request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.