ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help in locating a hit-and-run suspect who they say was involved in a deadly accident.
APD shared the video below of the suspect in question.
Police say on May 16, officers responded to Metropolitan Parkway and St. Johns in reference to a hit-and-run crash.
Police say the suspect had a passenger on the ATV he was driving when they hit another vehicle. The passenger, a woman, was killed in the crash. Police say the suspect left the scene and has still not been identified.
Investigators are continuing to investigate the crash and trying to identify the suspect in the video.
If you have any information, you are asked the contact the Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at (404) 546-4260 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
