Atlanta Police seek public's help in locating homicide suspect

The Atlanta Police are searching for a suspect after a homicide early Sunday morning.
Around 1:50 a.m. police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sylvan Road in Southwest Atlanta after a person shot call. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased man laying in the parking lot. He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
The initial investigation indicated that the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation that ended in a shooting. The suspect then fled the scene and has not been located.
Investigators told CBS46 News that they are working to determine the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is an on-going investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is asking for assistance to identify the suspect in the December 6, 2020 shooting death of 43-year-old Denard Bell in southwest Atlanta. The suspect is shown in the linked video as well as in the attached flyers.
Video Link : https://youtu.be/4KH146Bo5Gc
Previously Released:
On 12-06-2020, at around 1:50 AM, officers responded to 2050 Sylvan Road in Southwest Atlanta regarding a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male laying in the parking lot. The male was deceased and appeared to have been shot. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation. Preliminary information indicates the victim and another male were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire. The suspect left the location and has not been located. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $20,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light
