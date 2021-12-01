ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department is looking for help identifying two persons of interests who they say were involved in a robbery on Oct. 1.
The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Connell Road in southwest Atlanta. The victim told officers that he was physically assaulted and robbed by two people.
According to the police report, the two men confronted the victim and demanded money. Investigators say the pair was unsuccessful in taking the victim’s belongings and fled the scene.
The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
