ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection with a shooting that injured one person.
The incident happened around on 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, in the 800 block of Rock street in northwest Atlanta. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man who appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Police reported the victim to be alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, police say the victim was allegedly shot by the suspect during a dispute. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
On Monday, authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect they need help identifying.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
