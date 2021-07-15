ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect and person of interest in a recent homicide.
On July 9, a man was killed after a shooting on Broad Street in the Five Points area of downtown Atlanta. While little detail about the shooting has been released, police say they are now searching for a suspect and a person of interest.
APD released two photos and two videos showing a woman who police say "appears to be accompanying a male suspect who was involved in [the] homicide."
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
