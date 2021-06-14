ATLANTA (CBS46) — A home once raided by police in 2019, was the location of another large bust last Friday.
Atlanta Police say they investigated a home located at 2608 Godfrey Drive after several anonymous complaints came in regarding illegal drug sales at the location.
Before the raid, investigators decided to conduct surveillance and attempt to purchase narcotics from the home, confirming drugs were being sold there.
Then, on June 10, investigators executed a search warrant at the home. Police found a total of seven firearms, with one of them modified for fully-automatic operation and two 50-round drum magazines.
Investigators also found nearly 19 pounds of marijuana, 11 oxycodone pills, 27 pints of promethazine and more than $41,000 in cash.
While officers were on scene searching the home, police say a UPS truck delivered several packages to the home, one of which contained 3.4 pounds of marijuana.
Three suspects were at the home at the time of the search warrant and all were arrested.
27-year-old Willie Williams, 21-year-old Carinthuit Henry, and 17-year-old Courtney Benjamin are all charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
