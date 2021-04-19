ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Crime Stoppers tip kicked off a months-long investigation that led investigators to a local drug operation where they seized several types of THC-infused edibles.
Atlanta police received a tip of possible drug sales at a home in the 1300 block of Lynford Dr. SW. After an investigation into the claim, they obtained a warrant and served it on April 7th. That's when several types of THC-infused edibles, raw marijuana and a rifle were recovered.
Three people were arrested and charged in the bust:
Jarvis Winder
- Possession With intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Ernest Harper
- Possession With intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Fanchon Rowser
- Possession With intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Police recovered the following:
➢ 622 individual packs of Dank Gummies THC Infused gummies
➢ 376 individual packs of Stoner Patch THC infused gummies
➢ 275 individual packs of Canna Butter THC infused edibles
➢ 48 individual packs of Trips Ahoy THC infused edibles
➢ 12 individual packs of Doweedes THC infused edibles
➢ 14 individual packs of Sour Crawlers THC infused gummies
➢ 102 shark-shaped gummies
➢ 348 grams of marijuana
➢ M&P Shield .556 caliber rifle
